Ramayan Star Dipika Chikhlia Visits Ayodhya For The First Time, Recieves Warm Welcome

Dipika Chikhlia, popularly known for her role as Sita in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, was recently in Ayodhya. She was in the city to shoot for her new show, Dhartiputra Nandini. Several photos from her visit are doing the rounds on social media.

2 things you need to know

Dipika Chikhlia visits Ayodhya for the first time.

The devotees present at the temple bowed down to her.

Dipika Chikhlia visits Ram Mandir

During her visit, Dipika Chikhlia was captured offering prayers at the temple and the pictures quickly went viral on social media. One picture showed her sitting in front of the idol of Lord Ram, while others captured her engaging in conversations with the priests. The people present there saw her, bowed down and took her blessings. During this, she was seen in a pink saree. People had also put garlands around his neck.

(Dipika Chikhlia expressed happiness after visiting Ayodhya | Image: Twitter)

Dipika expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to have paid her visit to Ram Lalla and felt extremely blessed by the experience. She promised to return to Ayodhya after the completion of the temple. This was her first visit to Ayodhya, and she took the opportunity to pay her obeisance to Ram Lalla at the Ram Mandir.

(Dipika Chikhlia promises to return to Ayodhya after the completion of the temple | Image: Twitter)

In the video, she can be heard saying, "For the first time I got an opportunity, I had darshan of Ram ji...the idol is very stunning, I felt blessed...I pray that whoever visits him, his sorrows and pains go away. I will come here again for darshan after the construction of the grand temple."

Dipika Chikhlia shares video dressed as Goddess Sita

Prior to her visit, Dipika Chikhlia shared a post on social media where she dressed in the same attire she wore during the exile of Ram to the forests in the television series. The post was made in response to public demand, as fans wanted to see her in the beloved role of Sita once again. Dipika uploaded a video showcasing various shots of her dressed as Sita and expressed her gratitude for the love she received for the role. She mentioned that playing Sita was a cherished experience for her.