'Ramayan' Star Sunil Lahri Tests COVID+ On Birthday; Cancels Surprise Live Session

The COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet and the scare across the country is increasing with a rapid surge in cases. Over one lakh people are testing positive for the past few days and the government has also advised its citizens to stay home and follow all precautions. Several state governments have also imposed night curfews and restrictions on public gatherings. While several film and TV celebrities have also tested positive in the past few days, actor Sunil Lahri, who played Lakshman in Ramayan, was recently diagnosed with COVID-19. The actor informed his fans via Instagram and also had to cancel a surprise live session on his birthday.

Sunil Lahri is an active Instagram user and enjoys a following of over 150 thousand. Taking to his IG handle, the actor penned a note to inform his fans about his diagnosis. He wrote, "Sorry friends, I have tested positive for covid-19." He further asserted,"Bhagwan ke Aashirwad se, aap logonki duaon se aur doctor ki davaon se ummid... hai jaldi theek ho jaunga." (By God's grace, your prayers and doctor's medicines, I hope I will recover soon.)

The actor then asked his fans to take care of themselves and thanked them for their lovely wishes on his birthday. He wrote, "I am taking all necessary precautions, thank you very much for your wishes and love on my birthday. please take care o yourself and be safe." Sharing the note, the actor announced he had planned a surprise live session but will have to cancel it due to his diagnosis. The caption read, "Sorry aaj ke din ke liye surprise live plan kiya tha per COVID-19 ki vajah se yah Ho Na Saka but don't worry jaldi hi theek hone ke baad live aaunga aap Sabhi log Apna Khyal rakhen." Sunil Lahri rang into his 61st birthday today, January 9, 2022.

India witnesses over 1.59 lakh new COIVD-19 cases in 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, India recorded 1.59 lakh new COVID-19 cases. The cases of the new coronavirus variant Omicron reached 3,623. The COVID-19 scare in the country is increasing with every passing day. It has now become very important to stay safe at home and follow all precautions.

Image: Instagram/@sunil_lahri