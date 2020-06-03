'Ramayan' Written Update June 3: Hanuman Flies Towards Lanka To Find Sita

Ramayan is one of the oldest mythological shows currently being re-aired. Arun Govil plays the role of Shri Ram, Deepika Chikhalia play the role of Sita, Sunil Lahri play the role of Lakshman, and Dara Singh features as Hanuman in the iconic series. The television series was directed by Ramanand Sagar and currently airs on Star Plus at 7:30 pm.

ALSO READ| 'Ramayan' Written Update May 30 & 31: Ram Kills Bali In A Fight

Ramayan Written Update for June 3

In the June 3rd episode, one can see that the 'vanar army' and their leaders start their journey to find Sita under the guidance of Hanuman. One can see that Hanuman, Jambavant, Angad, Neel, Nal among with the apemen army are move towards the south of India while searching for Sita. While on their way, they meet a female sage named Swayamprabha who allows them to eat food and consume water from her region. Hanuman and Jambavant ask the intellectual woman to help them in the search of Sita.

Swayamprabha finds out that the apemen are wandering the forests for one month in the search of Sita and are following the orders of Sugreev. Swayamprabha agrees to help these good men who intend to help Ram find his abducted wife. She agrees to help them by making their forthcoming path a bit easier. She takes all of them towards the shore of the land and tells that they would need to cross the waters to find Sita.

ALSO READ| Ramayan Written Update: Sugreev Forgets His Promise To Lord Ram Of Finding Sita

This makes the apemen warriors and their leaders fill with confusion on how they would cross the mighty waters and reach the land to finally find Sita. There they find Jatayu's brother Sampati and they let him know about the passing away of Jatayu while fighting with Raavan. Sampati feels sad after listening to his brother's story, he then tells the ape-men warriors about how he and his brother Jatayu flew too close to the sun and how Sampati burnt his wings and fell down. He then tells the apemen that he even saw Raavan taking Sita to Lanka, and he tells them the direction to find Sita.

ALSO READ| 'Ramayan’ Fame Dipika Chikhlia Shares A Glimpse Of Her Fairytale Love Story; See Pics

Meanwhile, in Kishkindha kingdom, they find out that the apemen that set to find Sita in the North, West and East regions have returned back to Kishkindha. They then set all their hopes for the men from the South region. While on the shore of waters, Jambavant told Hanuman that he has the powers to reach anywhere at the speed of the wind. He also tells that Hanuman had forgotten about his powers due to a curse. Jambavant then reminds Hanuman of his powers and then Hanuman sets to cross the waters and reach Lanka with the speed of air. The episode then ends here.

ALSO READ| Ramayan's Dipika Chikhlia Shares Throwback Pic From Switzerland Trip, Says 'Time Flies'

Promo Image courtesy: A still from Ramayan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.