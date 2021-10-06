Last Updated:

Ramayan's Raavan Aka Arvind Trivedi Dies Of Heart Attack At 82, Sunil Lahiri Condoles

Veteran actor Arvind Trivedi, best known for his portrayal of Raavan in Ramayan, passed away yesterday, October 5. Sunil Lahri, aka Laxman, confirmed the news.

Arvind Trivedi

Veteran actor Arvind Trivedi, who is best known for his portrayal of Raavan in Ramayan, passed away yesterday, October 5. The actor suffered a heart attack on Tuesday night. He was 82 when he breathed his last at his Mumbai residence.

The actor's demise was confirmed by his Ramayan co-star Sunil Lahri, who portrayed the role of Laxman. Lahri posted a photo of Arvind Trivedi and wrote, "Bahut dukhad Samachar hai ki Hamare Sabke Pyare Arvind bhai (Ravan of Ramayan) Ab Hamare bich Nahin Rahe." (It is a very sad news that our beloved Arvind Bhai, Ravan of Ramayan, is no more.) Bhagwan Unki Atma ko Shanti De..." (I pray his soul rest in peace.) "I am speechless I lost father figure my guide well wisher & gentleman," he added. The actor's fans also mourned his death and prayed for his soul to rest in peace.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A few days ago, Sunil Lahri shared a few photos of Arvind Trivedi. The pictures were from the late actor's village. He was sitting on a chair in a temple. The caption read, ""Ram Bhakt Ravan" Arvind Trivedi ji ki latest picture Hamare Mitra Mayank Bhai ke saath Arvind bhai Ke Gaon idar Mein." (Arvind Trivedi Ji's latest picture with our friend Mayank Bhai in Arvind's village.)

A few weeks ago, the fake news of Arvind Trivedi's demise was making rounds on the internet. Sunil Lahri slammed the fake news via Instagram. Sharing a photo of Arvind trivedu, he wrote, "Aajkal Koi Na Koi Buri Khabar sunane Ko milati Hai carona ki vajah se, Upar Se Arvind Trivedi ji (Ravan) ki jhuthi khabar, Meri Prathna Hai jhuthi afwah failane Walon se kripya Karke Is Tarah ki khabar na failaye... Bhagwan ki Daya se Arvind ji theek hain aur Prathna Karta Hun Ki Bhagwan unhen sadaiv Swasth rakhen." (Nowadays, we are inundated with bad news during the COVID-19 pandemic. Over that, the fake news of Arvind Ji's demise. I request you all to stop spreading fake news.

About Arvind Trivedi's career

The late actor Arvind Trivedi had a decades-long career. The actor, who is remembered for his role as Raavan, had also spread his magic in the show Vikram Aur Betaal. The actor's 40 years career in cinema also includes his commendable work in Gujarati cinema.

