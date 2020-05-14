'Ramayan' Actor Sunil Lahri Recalls The Day When He Found 8-feet-long Cobra In Washroom

The 1980's popular series Ramayan won hearts after its re-run on DD National. As soon as it grabbed the attention of the audience, the lead stars of Ramayan revealed many exciting trivia about the show and the BTS stories when they were shooting it. Recently Sunil Lahri aka Lakshman also added another incident to the list as he revealed that once he found an 8-foot-long cobra in his makeup room.

Ramayan's Sunil Lahri shares an exciting trivia

Reliving the entire experience in a conversation with a leading entertainment portal, Sunil Lahri mentioned that Lakshman is an avatar of Shehnaag, while revealing there was an 8-foot long snake in his washroom. Elaborating the incident, he said that he saw something shiny on the top. And, since the studio was an old one, it had a few logs on top of it. So the 59-year-old actor called a worker and asked him to check what it is. Later, the worker informed him that it was a snake.

In denial, when Sunil refused to believe him, the worker used a lit stick to prove. He further added that because of the heat, the snake fell down. After a while, the worker told him that it was a cobra. Ending the conversation, he said that people were saying that, "If you don't find a snake in Lakshman's room, where else will you find it?".

For the unversed, written, produced and directed by Ramanand Sagar, Ramayan, first aired on Doordarshan in 1987. The series acquired a cult status over the years. The show featured Arun Govil as Ram, Dipika Chikhlia as Sita and Sunil Lahri as Lakshman. It also starred veteran actors Lalita Pawar as Manthara, Arvind Trivedi as Ravana and Dara Singh as Hanuman.

Ramayan concluded the rerun on April 18 and it was followed by the retelecast of Uttar Ramayan. Due to the popular public demand, a leading entertainment channel bought the rights of Ramayan and again started its re-run. Apart from this, Ramayan has also set a world record as the show has become the most-viewed entertainment series across the globe.

