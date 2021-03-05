'Ramayan's' Sunil Lahri Shares His Wisdom On Time With A Rare Then & Now Photo, See

Actor Sunil Lahri, who is best known for essaying the role of Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar directed mythological TV show Ramayan, made a trip down memory lane on March 4. He took to his Instagram page to share a then and now picture of himself. While doing so, Sunil also shared his wisdom on changes that take place with time.

Sunil Lahri: Then & Now

The multi-panelled picture features a much younger Sunil Lahri, on one side of the picture in a monochromatic frame. On the other side, Sunil recreated his throwback photo striking a similar pose. Sharing his ‘then and now’ picture, the actor detailed in his caption, that everything changes with time. He further opined that time can only change one’s face, however, a good upbringing shall never change. Take a look at the actor’s post below:

Waqt Badal jata hai, Waqt Ke Saath Saath Chehre Badal Jaate Hain, per acche Sanskar Kabhi Nahin badalna chahiye.... then and now...

As soon as the photo was posted online, fans of the actor were left amazed. While some said that his caption was just ‘excellent’, others went on to hail his wisdom as ‘right and true’. Many flooded his post with heart and fire emoticons to extend their support towards his opinion. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

Actor Sunil Lahri often takes to his social media platform to share rare and unseen throwback pictures of himself. Previously in another monochromatic picture, he reminisced about his first stage performance in the play titled, Bichhoo. He recalled that it was a wonderful time when he displayed his acting prowess in Shashi Kapoor’s Prithvi Theatre. Check out the photo below:

Vah Bhi Kya Din the...Jab Bombay juhu main Shashi Kapoor sahab ke Prithvi Theatre Meine Pahli stage performance ki thi, play Ka Naam Tha "Bichhoo"

Lahri also keeps inspiring his Instagram followers with his teachings about life. In a previous throwback photo, he asked his followers to, “wake up with determination & sleep with satisfaction”. Here’s taking a quick look at the actor’s inspiring post:

