Rana Daggubati Took Inspiration From Kamal Haasan For His Villainous Act In 'Baahubali'?

Baahubali is one of the most successful film series in Indian cinema. It stars Rana Daggubati as Bhallaladeva, the main antagonist. His performance as the villainous character received many praises from the audiences. But very few know that his act was inspired from Kamaal Haasan.

Rana Daggubati’s role as Bhallaladeva was inspired by Kamal Haasan in Nayakan

In an appearance at Jaipur Literature Festival 2017, Rana Daggubati made an interesting confession about his Bhallaladeva role in Baahubali. According to India Today, he revealed that in order to prep for the character, he was deeply influenced by Kamal Haasan’s Nayakan, which is considered as one of the finest Indians films ever made. The actor said that Kamal Haasan is probably one of the “finest actors” that this country has ever seen. Rana stated that the veteran actor remains a reference, an encyclopedia for actors across generations.

Released in 1987, Nayakan is a Tamil language crime film. Directed by Mani Ratnam, it stars Kamal Haasan, Karthika, Saranya in her feature debut, and others. It shows the transformation of an ordinary slum dweller named Velu into a feared one through different stages of his life.

Kamal Haasan’s performance as Sakthivel “Velu” Naicker earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor. The movie also received the National Award for Best Cinematography (P. C. Sreeram) and Best Art Direction (Thota Tharani). It was included in TIME’s All-Time 100 Best Films. Nayakan was a critical as well as a commercial success, running for over 175 days in theatres.

Rana Daggubati in the Baahubali movie series amazed the viewers with his performance as Bhallaladeva. He earned several awards and nominations including Filmfare Awards South for Best Supporting Actor in 2018. From his cunning and ruthless portrayal of the character to getting the right physique for the tyrannical ruler, he stunned the audience.

Directed by S. S. Rajamouli, the epic action films also feature Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Nassar. Both, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion created havoc at the box office, with acclaims from the critics as well as the general public.

Promo Image Source: Stills from Baahubali: The Beginning and Nayakan