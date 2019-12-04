Radhe: Randeep Hooda Reveals He Had To Be Carried On People's Shoulders After Injury

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda was injured recently on the sets of his latest Salman Khan starrer film Radhe. He recently revealed about it in an interview with a publication and said that he caused additional damage by giving more takes of a shot even after the accident. The Highway actor will reportedly be essaying the role of the main antagonist in the film. According to media reports, Randeep got injured by shooting an intense action sequence in the film. The actor reportedly had a slight dislocation. He had to be rushed immediately at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

Randeep Hooda dislocated his platella during the shooting of an action sequence

The makers of the film have reportedly roped on a special Korean stunt team to curate all the action sequences in the film. According to media reports, the Korean action director along with his team are aiming towards perfection when it comes to the action sequences. In this particular sequence where Randeep got injured, the team wanted a long sequence in a single shot. A co-actor of Randeep jumped on his back with all his weight and might in the heat of the moment which brought all of his weight down on one knee at an awkward angle. Randeep thus dislocated his platella.

Randeep has earlier worked with Salman in films like Kick and Sultan

Randeep still tried to do more stunts but caused more damage in the process. He revealed that he had to be carried to the hospital on people's shoulders. According to media reports, he is currently discharged from the hospital and is at a bed rest but the actor has revealed that he is likely to resume shooting for the film soon. However, he also revealed that he is seeking out second opinions regarding his health. The film Radhe will have some powerful action sequences which will consist of hand-to-hand fights, smoke fights and a shoot-out scene. Reportedly a shirtless fight scene between Salman and Randeep will also be on the cards. Randeep has also collaborated with Salman in the 2014 film Kick and the 2016 film Sultan.

