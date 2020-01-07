'Rangbaaz Phirse' Cast; Here Are Details About The Actors And Characters In The Series

Rangbaaz Phirse is a web series based on a biographical series based on a real-life gangster, Amarpal Singh, who belonged to Rajasthan. The story is a hard-hitting tale of a gifted young man who fell through the cracks of society because of political agendas at a very young age.

The show portrays how he coped with rivalries and politics and became one of the most feared gangsters of Rajasthan. Later on, the character of Amarpal Singh is shown as becoming ambitious and dreams of excelling in every field and becoming the best at everything.

The series Rangbaaz Phirse is a sequel of a very popular show Rangbaaz and is a part of ZEE5’s flagship franchise. The show can be streamed online on ZEE5. The show has been running successfully and has been receiving a lot of appreciation from fans and critics. Here are the details of the Rangbaaz Phirse cast.

Jimmy Shergill as Amarpal Singh

Jimmy Shergill is a Bollywood actor who got his breakthrough with musical romantic film, Mohabbatein. Although the actor is mostly seen playing supporting roles in Bollywood films, he is always able to leave an impact on the audiences. As part of the Rangbaaz Phirse cast, he is seen playing the role of Amarpal Singh. He received a lot of critical acclaims for his portrayal.

Sharad Kelkar as Raja Phogat

Raja Phogat is a character who is a cutthroat enemy of Amarpal Singh. This character has been portrayed by Sharad Kelkar in the series. The character was received well by the fans of the show.

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub as Sanjay Singh Meena

The character of Sanjay Singh Meena has been played by Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. Sanjay Singh Meena was a character in the series who led the Rajasthan state police and was attempting to capture Amarpal Singh. The portrayal of this character has received a lot of critical acclaim.

Gul Panag as Anupriya

Gul Panag has played the character of Anupriya Chaudhary. Anupriya was a sophisticated stockbroker. She is seen helping Amarpal Singh.

