'Ranju Ki Betiyaan' Lead Actors Open Up About The Portrayal Of Women On Indian Television

Ranju Ki Betiyaan stars Reena Kapoor and Monika Chauhan opened up about their strong female characters in the show in a recent media interaction. The two ladies talked about the evolution of female characters on Indian television and how they are being accepted by the audience. Both the actors are quite hopeful about their role in the Dangal TV serial as they play determined women with distinct goals in life. They also believe that most serials on TV are run by women as most stories are narrated from their point of view. Reena Kapoor also believes that this factor has a lot to do with the target audience and fanbase of the serial itself.

Ranju Ki Betiyaan leads open up about their roles

The evolution of female characters in Indian soap dramas is quite evident in the storylines and character arcs of most serials. The leading ladies of the Dangal TV show Ranju Ki Betiyaan recently spoke about the growth of the industry and how the new roles are perceived by the audience. Reena Kapoor, who plays an important role in the film, believes that television is a field where women are the showrunners.

In the short interaction, she stated that one of the reasons for such a dynamic is because women are amongst the largest consumers of television and hence Indian shows have always been women-centric. Reena Kapoor further added that the roles of women have changed from being 'sati savitri', sacrificing and nurturing beings, to much more grown and advanced ones. She is also delighted about the fact that now women are getting opportunities to play powerful, crucial characters, making them the ones that run the show. In her current show, her character Ranju has given her a chance to explore her true potential and the result has been surprising, even for her. The actor also spoke highly of the women in the industry now as their challenging attitude makes her proud in every way.

Monika Chauhan also shed some light on the serials today and said that women are not portrayed like someone's daughter, mother, wife or sister anymore. Rather, they are showcased as strong personalities with unique and ideal ideas. She finds herself lucky to get into an industry where she can see more women-centric shows and strong characters.

