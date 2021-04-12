Rannvijay Singh Opens Up About Having A Baby In Middle Of COVID-19 Pandemic

In March 2021, Rannvijay Singh revealed that he and his wife, Prianka Singha are expecting their second child. Unfortunately, Rannvijay is currently in India and his family is in London as the country faces another wave of COVID-19 crisis. Rannvijay said that having a baby amid the pandemic is worrisome, but all they can do is be mindful of all the precautions.

Rannvijay Singh on having a baby amid a pandemic

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Rannvijay said that having a baby during the pandemic is concerning and worrisome but the maximum that they can do is take all the precautions. He revealed that his wife and his daughter are in London while he is in India. Staying away is a tough part for them but hopefully, Rannvijay will get back to his family soon.

He shared that as a precautionary measure, Rannvijay Singh's wife doesn’t go out anymore. Knowing that his family is safe in London puts him at ease but doesn’t rule out all the worries that come along with the ongoing health scare. He said that Prianka has to be careful and everyone around was being careful. They practice social distancing and she doesn’t go out at all as her immunity is low. He said that managing all that was not that difficult.

According to Rannvijay Singh, changing with the changing demands of time is not so challenging when one is aware of the repercussions. He said that when one sees that the situation is about your health and another human being, then they don’t feel like going out and that is why he was working away from his family. He didn’t want to go back and create any problem by mistake also. He admitted that when he will go to London, he will not be going out. He will be practising social distancing and that is what people needed to understand in the current situation.

Rannvijay and Prianka got married in 2014 and welcomed their first child, a baby girl (Kainaat) in 2017. On March 4, 2021, the actor took to his social media account and shared a picture with his family announcing the happy news. In the picture, he and his daughter can be seen touching his wife’s baby bump. In the caption, Rannvijay wrote, “Missing the three of you so much... #satnamwaheguruà©´ @priankasingha @singhakainaat.”

(Promo Image source: Prianka Singha Instagram)