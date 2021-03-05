Rannvijay Singha And Wife Prianka Announce They're Expecting Their Second Child

Rannvijay Singha is known for his shows like Roadies and Splitsvilla. The actor is expecting his second child with his wife Prianka Singha. The couple is already parents to a daughter named Kainaat. Recently, Rannvijay shared a picture of his family on his Instagram handle.

Rannvijay Singha and Prianka Singha are expecting their second child

Rannvijay Singha took to his social media handle to share a picture of his family along with their soon to be family member. He shared a picture from their recent vacation. Kainaat and Prianka are seen posing with Rannvijay. His daughter and he are seen holding Prianka's pregnant belly while posing for the picture. He wrote that he misses the three of them, Prianka, Kainaat and their soon-to-be-born child. He wore a black and neon green husky jacket while Prianka wore an animal print long jacket. She paired it with a black top and blue denim pants. Kainaat, on the other hand, looked adorable in her pink husky jacket.

Reactions to Rannvijay Singha and Prianka Singha's big announcement

As soon as Rannvijay made the announcement, several celebrities and fans congratulated him for the same. Actor Varun Sood wrote that he can't wait to welcome the baby. Fans seemed excited and extremely happy for the actor. A fan seemed confused when Rannvijay wrote '3' in the caption. Others clarified that Prianka was pregnant. Take a look at the comments on his announcement.

Image source: Rannvijay Singha's Instagram

Rannvijay Singha's family pictures

Prianka took to her Instagram handle to share a video of their trip. In the video, Kainaat and Prianka are seen enjoying the snow along with Rannvijay. She wrote that the three of them miss Rannvijay who is away for a shoot. She wrote that she can't wait to see him soon. She also shared a video of photos stitched together. It was their first snow in 2021 as the mother-daughter duo was seen enjoying the snowfall. In autumn, she shared a few family pictures and wrote "Autumn in London" in the caption. She wrote that they were making the best of their London lockdown. Take a look at the pictures here.

