Rannvijay Singha & Wife Prianka Blessed With Baby Boy; Celebs Pen Congratulatory Messages

Roadies fame Rannvijay Singha has announced the birth of his second child, a baby boy, with his wife Prianka in the coolest way possible. The popular television personality married Prianka Vohra in 2014 and welcomed their first child Kainat Singh in 2017. After sharing pictures of their baby shower on social media, the actor has put his fans and celebrity friends in a frenzy after posting an adorable picture.

Rannvijay Singha welcomed his second child

The actor took to his Instagram to welcome his second child. Being a sports junky himself, the actor shared an image of an infant bodysuit and sports shoes laid out on the ground meant for his son. He wrote in the caption, '#satnamwaheguruੴ 🙏🏼🌑' to mark the birth of his son. Singha also shared the new shoes he brought for his baby boy with a matching pair for himself.

Celebrities congratulate the couple

As soon as the post was uploaded, many celebrity friends of the actor were quick to congratulate him and his wife. His brother Little Herman and Varun Sood dropped a couple of emojis under the post while Gauahar Khan congratulated the couple. Roadies co-stars Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia and Nikhil Chinapa were far too behind in sending their congratulations to the couple.

Neha Dhupia wished the whole Singha Family while Nikhil wrote a warm comment sending his love to little Kai and his newborn baby brother. Singer Aastha Gill also congratulated the couple while Mihir Joshi believed that there was another sneakerhead in the making. Fans of the actor also shared his sentiments while flooding the comment section with heart emojis and wishes.

More on Rannvijay Singha and wife Prianka

The couple had been sharing insights on their pregnancy journey with their fans on Instagram. In the recent posts, Rannvijay Singha wife Prianka donned several outfits flaunting her growing baby belly. The couple also celebrated their daughter's graduation by throwing a celebratory party with balloons and party decorations. The 38-year-old actor does not shy away from sharing moments with his family on social media and fans are excited to see the first glimpse of their newborn son.

