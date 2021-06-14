Rannvijay Singha And Wife Prianka Get A Surprise Baby Shower In London; See Photos

Rannvijay Singha is currently expecting his second child with his wife Prianka Singha. The couple’s latest posts on their individual social media handles revealed many pictures from their baby shower, that recently took place in London. Rannvijay Singha's wife, Prianka, penned a long message in the caption of her post to thank her friends who organised the event for them. While she called it the ‘best surprise ever,’ many other friends sent in their good wishes for them in the comments.

Prianka Singha's friends throw her a surprise baby shower outdoors

Prianka Singha shared the photos from her baby shower on her Instagram page on June 13, 2021. Bright balloons and white flowers were used as décor in the setup, while a huge cake with the saying ‘Another one for Squad Rann!’ placed right in the centre of the table. Plates filled with mini cupcakes and large pieces of bread made in the shapes of their initials, ‘P’ and ‘R’ were also seen in the photos. Rannvijay and Prianka posed for photos with each other, the latter’s parents, and many of her friends at the celebrations, wherein singer Kanika Kapoor was present as well.

Rannvijay and Prianka thank their friends

Prianka explained in her caption, how her friends had persuaded her to dress up and get out of her house that morning. She thanked them for organising the surprise baby shower. She wrote, “Thank you my K & M for putting together the loveliest, yummiest, most beautiful and so thoughtful baby shower for Rann and I!” Further, she went on to pour her heart out for the two friends even more, while also thanking others who were a part of it too. Rannvijay Singha's Instagram saw him reposting a few photos that Prianka had already shared online, with the caption, “So #blessed and #grateful for our #friends.”

Good wishes for the couple and their growing family

The post by the Roadies fame received lots of love and good wishes from his fans and friends, such as Nikhil Chinapa, Varun Sood and Dishank Arora. While Nikhil and Dishank dropped some heart emojis just like many fans did, Varun Sood wrote, “God bless all of you.” All set to welcome their second child, the couple had become parents to a 4-year old-daughter named Kainaat, back in 2017. While Prianka and Rannvijay Singha's daughter is often seen on their Instagram pages, the little one has her own page as well.

