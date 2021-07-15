Rannvijay Singha Pens Appreciation Note For All Mothers; Calls Them 'magical Beings'

TV host and actor Rannvijay Singha and his wife Prianka Singha recently welcomed their second child, a baby boy. On July 12, Rannvijay gave the first glimpse of his son on Instagram while thanking his fans for their love. Recently, Rannvijay penned an appreciation note for his wife while also thanking all the mothers for giving birth to a new life.

Rannvijay Singha pens appreciation note for all mothers

He shared a throwback picture from the hospital where Rannvijay can be seen in a PPE kit while the wife can be seen flaunting her baby bump before the delivery. In the gratitude note, “This is for @priankasingha and all the mothers in the world. What you guys do and go through without anyone even noticing is unbelievable. Thank you for being magical beings, the biggest thing is that you guys don’t even make a big hoopla about it .. but it’s pure magic and it’s divine. Thank you, mothers, and thank you Prianka.”

Earlier, he shared a picture of him holding the little fingers of the newborn. "Grateful #blessed #satnamwaheguru," he captioned the post. In March this year, Rannvijay had announced that he and his wife were expecting their second child. For the unversed, Rannvijay and Prianka tied the knot in April 2014. The couple welcomed their first child - a baby girl - in January 2017. On the work front, Rannvijay is currently seen as the host in MTV Splitsvilla X3. He is also known for hosting the reality show Roadies on MTV. He has appeared in several Bollywood films like London Dreams and Action Replayy.

IMAGE: RANNVIJAYSINGHA/Instagram

