Rannvijay Singha Reacts After Fans Express Disappointment Over His Exit From MTV Roadies

Touted as one of the most popular reality shows in India, MTV Roadies is often associated with actor and host Rannvijay Singha who was also the winner of the show's first season. Known to have a huge fan following and admired for his cold and brutally honest disposition on screen, many believed he took the show to new heights over the course of his stint of 18 years. Considering fans' love for the show as well as Singha, it came as no surprise when fans were left shocked and dismal over the reports of the actor leaving the show.

Currently hosting the popular reality show Shark Tank India, the 38-year-old actor is yet to confirm his exit from the popular MTV reality show. However, as per a report by Hindustan Times, Rannvijay has announced his exit and now he seemed to have confirmed it with his latest tweet.

Rannvijay Singha reacts to fans' disappointment as well as love for him

Taking to his Twitter handle on February 3, Singha shared a cryptic tweet where he extended gratitude towards his fans. He also shared the hashtag '#onwardsandupwards' seemingly addressing the new venture of his career. He wrote, ''#Grateful #onwardsandupwards #satnamwaheguru #burn.'' Although the actor did not say anything about the show, he did not miss to express his gratitude towards the overwhelming love and support he received from fans.

There was a chorus of support and love from the fans in response to the tweet as many believed that Roadies is incomplete without the actor. One fan wrote, ''The R in Roadies Stand for Rannvijay. Roadies without u is officially over'' while another wrote, ''End of an era. You were the main reason why I even watched MTV shows.'' Many fans also talked about how the actor inspired the youth of the country over 18 years through the show.

#Grateful for teaching us so many values and the right way to behave and live life!

It's the end of Roadies for me now!

Forever Favourite 💖 — Karan Kundrra Forever❤Toxic Solo | (Richa🤍) (@StarsAreMagical) February 3, 2022

Whyyyyy did you leave Roadies and why couldn't there be a replacement from the MTV squad only 😭

Still, All the best to you for whatever was the reason! ❤️ — R || #TejRanFam (@tweetsbyrucha) February 3, 2022

You have inspired so many youth of this nation..

You are probably the only person on "Roadies" who seems to me very real,honest and very sensible.

You shouldnot have done that,i think.

I guess,,reThink🤔 and make it bigger.. Always Respected you the way you are💕🙏 — PratikSehajPal CLUB (@PratiksehajpalC) February 3, 2022

Why did Rannvijay Singha leave Roadies?

A report from Hindustan Times suggested that the actor pulled out from the show after 18 years due to differences with the new production team. After the outlet reached out to the actor, he confirmed the same by saying that their dates did not match. But no statement has been released by Rannvijay yet.

Image: Instagram/@rannvijaysingha