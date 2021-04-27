Rannvijay Singha Reunites With His Family After 4 Months, Shares A Happy Reunion Picture

Actor Rannvijay Singha took to Instagram on late Monday, April 26, 2021, to share a happy picture as he reunites with his family after four months amid COVID-19. The actor penned a note revealing how elated he was on meeting his wife and daughter. On seeing the post, fans have gone all out to comment on all things happy and nice.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rannvijay Singha shared a picture of him along with his family which is too cute to miss. In the picture, Rannvijay Singha's wife, Prianka Singha can be seen sitting on the bench, while Rannvijay is having some fun time with his daughter Kainaat Singh. The trio can be seen all smiles for the camera. The actor and his daughter donned yellow sweatshirts along with white pants, while Prianka sported an all-black outfit showing off her baby bump.

Along with the picture, the actor wrote, “To be reunited with the pieces of your own heart can’t be expressed. @priankasingha @singhakainaat”. Revealing the reason, he wrote, “Due to covid restrictions on travel and our lives I was away from them for 4 months. Now that we are together every moment is precious and it reminds me that when we were in the first Lockdown in Mumbai we spent a lot of time as a family and our bond grew stronger”. He concluded by saying, “If u are with ur families, cherish it, be grateful and stay at home, spend quality time with each other. Use the time at home on constructive things”. Take a look at Rannvijay Singha’s Instagram post below.

As soon as Rannvijay shared the post online, fans went all out to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users commented on how adorable the moment is, while some are all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “Stay safe... To u and your loved ones”. Another one wrote, “Aww. This is so cute. Love you guys”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Rannvijay Singh announced in March 2021 that he and his wife, Prianka Singha, are expecting their second child. Earlier while talking to Hindustan Times, Rannvijay stated that having a baby during the pandemic is concerning and worrisome, but the best they can do is take all precautions. His wife and daughter are in London while he is in India, he revealed. Staying away is difficult for them, but Rannvijay will hopefully return to his family soon.

Image Source: Rannvijay Singha Instagram

