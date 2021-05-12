Last Updated:

Rannvijay Singha Shakes A Leg After Booking A Vaccine Slot; Urges Fans To Book As Well

Rannvijay Singha danced on Temperature after booking a slot for the vaccine. He also asked his followers to book slots as soon as they can for their safety.

Rannvijay Singha

Splitsvilla and Roadies fame Rannvijay Singha is often seen sharing funny videos on his social media account. This time he shared some hilarious dance moves while giving out an important message. He asked his followers to book vaccination slots as soon as possible. 

Rannvijay Singha on booking vaccine slots 

Rannvijay Singha took to his Instagram handle to share a video of himself dancing to Sean Paul's Temperature. The actor started by moving daisy duck's soft toy close to the camera. He then banged a 'dafli' on the beats and walked away from the camera. He also showcased his moves with a tennis racket, a baby pram stroll and a playing ring in his fingers. He mentioned that this was him after he managed to book a slot for the COVID-19 vaccine. He also asked his followers to get themselves vaccinated whenever they can. Take a look at Rannvijay Singha's video here. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Reactions to Rannvijay Singha's video 

As soon as Rannvijay shared the video, fans broke out in laughter. An Instagram user wrote that this was them when they managed to book slots for the vaccine. Actor Varun Sood sent laughing emojis. Fans mentioned that the reaction says it all. Another wrote that they would all 'pawri' after the pandemic gets over. Others flooded the comment section with laughing emojis. Here are some comments from his Instagram post. 

A sneak peek into Rannvijay Singha's Instagram

Rannvijay shared a video of himself with his daughter trying the "Aurora challenge" on Instagram. The father-daughter duo wore jackets to protect themselves from cold. He danced with her in front of the camera and later posed with her for the silhouette pictures. He also shared a picture with her and asked his fans to stay safe at home. He wrote, "If u are at home and with ur family you should be grateful. Please stay at home."

In another video, his daughter Kainaat was seen riding her scooter cycle while performing adorable stunts. Rannvijay ran behind her to save her from falling down. Here are some of the videos of photos with his family. 

