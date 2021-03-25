Rannvijay Singha Shares Trailer Of His Web Series ‘Girlfriends’; Varun Sood And Fans React

Rannvijay Singha will be seen next in the show Girlfriends, which is a Voot Original and is slated to release by the end of March 2021. The actor shared the trailer of the show on his feed and fans as well as friends have some excited reactions to it. Scroll down to take a look at the video here and know more about the show.

Rannvijay Singha shares Girlfriends trailer, Varun Sood reacts

Set to release on the platform on March 31, 2021, the thriller show with feature Rannvijay in the role of a cop, who finds himself tangled in a situation that makes him look like a criminal. In a short description of the show, Voot has written, “A master cop unexpectedly crosses paths with 4 girlfriends standing on the brink of crime. Question is - are they, victims or criminals? Stream Sumer Singh Case Files: Girlfriends exclusively on #VootSelect from 31st March”. The show is a sequel to Sumer Singh Case Files: Kaushiki, which had initially released on Viu by the name of Kaushiki and had recently made its way to Voot.

Further on, in the caption of the post, Rannvijay thanked the cast and crew as he wrote, “And it’s here!! Thanks to the cast and crew for sticking in there and making this happen”. The post has more than 69k views and close to 20k likes since it was shared by the actor on his account. Comments under it have fans and friends giving excited responses to hype the actor and the show, one of which is Varun Sood who said, “Can’t Wait”.

Rannvijay Singha on the work front

The actor is currently hosting the ongoing season of Splitsvilla with Sunny Leone which started airing on March 6, 2021. This season has been shot at the Poovar Islands, near Kerala. Prior to this, Rannvijay Singha was seen in the Netflix Original show Mismatched, which also starred Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf and Vidya Malavade. The actor was also seen in the 2020 web-series Forbidden Love, on the streaming platform Zee5, where he played Aditya.

Promo Courtesy: Rannvijay Singha's Instagram

