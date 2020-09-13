Ranveer Brar’s Desi Hack To Cook Kulcha In Cooker That Should Not Be Missed

Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar is widely known for his culinary skills. He often gives tips and tricks to cook everyday essential recipes which are loved by the audience. Ranveer Brar took to Instagram to share a desi hack with his fans. He showed his fans how to make kulcha at home in a pressure cooker.

In the video, along with that, he also gave in some history related to why the Mughals loved having kulchas for breakfast. Kulchas were very popular at the time of Shahjahan's reign that Khansamas often made stuffed kulchas in the darbar for breakfast and lunch. Here's taking a look at how to make kulcha at home without a tandoor.

Ranveer Brar's Kulcha recipe which can be easily tried at home

Ranveer Brar started the video by roasting 1 tbsp cumin seeds, and coriander seeds of the same amount in a pan. He then crushed them in a mortar with a pestle. He then chopped onions and chillies and added the cumin-coriander mix along with dried mango powder and mashed potatoes and mixed all the ingredients well. The filling should soft and creamy.

To knead the dough, in a bowl, he mixed all-purpose flour, baking soda, baking powder, ghee and yoghurt. He kneaded the mixture into a dough and covered it with a muslin cloth. Kulchas are made just like parathas. Ranveer Brar made a dough ball and filled it with the potato filling. He sealed the ends and rolled it using a rolling pin. He sprinkled some spice mix and spread some freshly chopped coriander leaves on the Kulcha.

How to heat cooker like a tandoor

The next step is to heat the cooker to make it like your home tandoor. So he placed the cooker upside down on the gas and sprinkled some water in the inside and let it heat. Ranveer Brar then placed the kulcha inside the cooker to let it cook upside down. To bring a smoky tandoor flavour he heated some coal and placed it inside the cooker with some ghee and covered the cooker with a lid. He removed the smoked kulcha and spread ghee on it. He served the Amritsari kulchas with chole, onion and green chilli. The kulcha in cooker recipe is now ready for you to binge on.

