Ranveer Calls Akshay's Moustache 'Kadak' As He Interrupts Live Chat With Bear Grylls

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar recently went live on his Instagram handle with his co-actor, Huma Qureshi and Bear Grylls. The live chat was in conversation with Bear Grylls about the upcoming episode of Into The Wild featuring Akshay Kumar. During the session, while Akshay Kumar was talking about his experience starring in Man Vs Wild: Into The Wild, he was interrupted by Sooryavanshi co-star, Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer Singh crashes Akshay Kumar’s Instagram live

Ranveer Singh dropped comments complimenting Akshay Kumar's new look, his moustache. He also wished the actor a happy birthday. Huma Qureshi conveyed Ranveer Singh's message on Akshay Kumar's Live. “Mooch looks kadak, Akki (the moustache looks good),” Ranveer said, as conveyed by Huma. Take a look at Akshay Kumar's Instagram Live:

Man Vs Wild's Akshay Kumar episode will release on Discovery+ from September 11 at 8 pm and air on the Discovery channel on September 14 at 8 pm. Before Ranveer Singh stormed Akshay Kumar's Instagram Live with praises, the actor was talking about how he managed to drink a concoction made of elephant dung. Akshay explained that he wasn’t worried about it. "Because of ayurvedic reasons, I had cow’s urine everyday, so this was OK", he added. This surprised Bear Grylls.

During Akshay Kumar's live session with Bear Grylls and Huma Qureshi, he revealed that he had an accident with sharks while shooting for his film, Blue. Huma asked Akshay the three stunts he would do if he woke up as Bear Grylls. Replying to the actor, Akshay revealed that one of his stunts would be swimming with the whales. Adding further, Bear asked Akshay about swimming with sharks, to which, the actor replied he has done that.

Akshay Kumar explained his incident with sharks by saying, "I had a big incident. I remember breaking my head down and the blood was coming out and there was chaos, but I got saved". Sharing the live session video on Instagram, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Into the Live with Bear Grylls, Huma Qureshi & I". In Bear Grylls and Akshay Kumar episode, the pair will explore the dense forests of Southern India.

