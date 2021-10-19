Ranveer Says 'fork-knife's Overrated' To The Big Picture Contestant's Wish For Lavish Meal

Padmaavat star Ranveer Singh has taken yet another step forward in his entertainment career as he made his television debut with Colors TV's new concept quiz show, The Big Picture that premiered the last weekend. Ever since its premiere, the show has been receiving a good response from the audience. Several promo videos by the channel and the actor has been shared on their official Instagram handle.

In the recent promo shared by Colors TV, In the video, Ranveer Singh asks the contestant her wish for the amount earned by her. To this, the contestant surprises everyone by giving a peculiar reply. Scroll down to read more.

A contestant of The Big Picture wishes to have a lavish meal

Taking to the photo-sharing site, the channel gave a sneak peek into the upcoming episode of the show. In the video, Ranveer Singh can be seen asking the contestant what she wants to do with Rs 10,000 earned by her in the game show. She replies that she wants to take her family to a lavish restaurant that has forks and knives, as they have never been to one like that.

Listening to this, the actor looks surprised and shares, "From my personal experience, I would tell you that using a fork and knife is very overrated. The real taste is in eating with hands." The contestant then goes on to say that she wants to try it at least, even though in the end, they will eat by hands only, which makes Ranveer and the audiences laugh.

Ranveer Singh hosts 'The Big Picture'

The Big Picture is based on a unique concept where the contestants answer questions based on pictures. The show was visited by numerous celebrities at the grand premiere. The actor hosted his first episode last week and broke down as he spoke to the show's contestant, Abhay Singh. The contestant opened up to the actor about his father's demise when he was only in the seventh grade.

Abhay Singh opened up to the host of The Big Picture and narrated an incident from his life. He mentioned that his father passed away when he was in the seventh grade, and he did not understand the concept of death at the time. However, he mentioned that he could not express himself and cry in front of his friends and family, as they would not understand what he was going through. Abhay mentioned that his mother worked extremely hard to bring him and his siblings up and ensured they all got the education they deserved.

(Image: @colorstv/Instagram)