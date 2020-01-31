Bigg Boss 13: Rapper Bohemia Pens 'God Bless You' Tweet For Asim Riaz, See Post

Bigg Boss 13 has been entertaining the audience for a long time now. Recently, the interesting captaincy task with the connections of all Bigg Boss 13 contestants has changed many equations inside the house. However, it would be interesting for fans to see who would win the captaincy task. Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz is back with his love interest Himanshi Khurrana. However, apart from the same, Asim has also showcased his interest in rapping throughout the show.

Bohemia thanks Asim Riaz

The model turned reality show star was also appreciated for the same several times by the Bigg Boss 13 contestants as well as the people who have entered the show. Rapper Bohemia recently tweeted about him where he thanked Asim Riaz for the appreciation and words he had said in a conversation regarding the rapper.

Also Read| Bigg Boss 13: Did someone influence Himanshi Khurana to refuse Asim Riaz’s proposal?

Wow, God bless you brah. I’ve got blood relatives that are too jealous to shoutout me the way you do. #asimriaz ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/Q3H7Vbtnkk — BOHEMIA (@iambohemia) January 29, 2020

Bohemia tweeted a video of Asim Riaz where Asim is seen talking about Bohemia, praising him and explaining what the rapper had given to the music industry. Rapper Bohemia showered praises on Asim Riaz in his tweet. He also wrote that he has got blood relatives who are 'too jealous' to appreciate him the way Asim did it.

Also Read| Bigg Boss 13: Juhi Parmar calls out fake profiles using her name

In the video, Asim Riaz is seen asking other contestants about their view on Bohemia. He further raps Bohemia’s song and says that the latter is the one who has given desi rap to the industry. Riaz also points out that Bohemia is born and brought up in California and he has still invented rap in India. The video ends with Asim Riaz saying that Bohemia has started bringing the Punjabi songs in the form of poems and storytelling.

Also Read| Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena thinks Sidharth Shukla is the only consistent contestant

Also Read| Bigg Boss 13: Akanksha Puri to not enter the house because of THIS reason

Image Courtesy: Asim Riaz Instagram, Bohemia Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.