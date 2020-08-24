Raqesh Bapat Rings In Ganesh Chaturthi By Sculpting Ganpati Idol At Home

Actor Raqesh Bapat celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 by carving his own Ganesh sculpture from scratch. He took to his Instagram handle and shared a sneak peek into his Ganpati celebrations though pictures and videos. Take a look at Raqesh Bapat's Instagram posts:

Raqesh Bapat's Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 celebration

In this Instagram post, Raqesh Bapat can be seen posing with his handmade small Ganesh murti. He wore a simple white kurta paired with denim jeans. He also has tied a white cloth to his head as a tradition. Here, Raqesh Bapat also shared the Ganesh Visarjan video. He carried out the visarjan ceremony on his building's terrace in a small bucket. Take a look at Raqesh Bapat's video practising the Ganesh visarjan ceremony.

His caption simply read as: Sukhkarta Dukhharta Varta Vighnachi - Oh Lord who provides Joy, takes away Sadness and removes all “vighnas” (obstacles) in life Nurvi Purvi Prem Krupa Jayachi - Who spreads love everywhere as his blessing

We look forward to welcome you with full glory next year 🙏 #visarjan #ganpatibappamorya

In the pictures, the regional cinema actor can be spotted bringing the Ganesh murti at home. He also shared videos and pictures of the decorations. Here, he can be seen wearing a blue kurta and white pants. He also sported a traditional Maharashtrian cap. Raqesh Bapat had placed his Ganesh murti on a table decored with orange garlands. His caption read as, "Thank you 🙏 #ganpatibappamorya #gratitude #blessings".

Raqesh Bapat also shared a sneak peek into the BTS of making the sculpture. He shared a selfie picture where he posed with his handmade murti created with clay. Raqesh Bapat captioned the picture as: "Your gifts lie in the place where your values, passions and strengths meet. Discovering that place is the first step toward sculpting your masterpiece, Your Life - Michelangelo #ganpatibappamorya 🙏 #love #art ❤" (sic). Speaking to Hindustan Times, Raqesh Bapat revealed that he has been carving his own Ganpati idol since he was in school.

Raqesh Bapat celebrated the day with his family and close friends in Pune. However, this was the actor's first Ganpati without his father, Major Padmakar Bapat, who passed away earlier this year. He celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his mother, Kavita Bapat, sister Sheetal and niece Isha.

