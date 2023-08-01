Raqesh Bapat Hospitalised, Shares Video After Getting Admitted

Raqesh Bapat, on Monday, shared a video on his social media handle informing his fans about getting hospitalised. The actor, who was last seen in Sarsenapati Hambirrao, was in Dubai seemingly working on a project.

Raqesh Bapat was seen in last year’s Marathi film Sarsenapati Hambirrao.

Bapat’s latest TV appearances were in two reality shows.



About Raqesh Bapat’s recent hospitalisation

In a video that Bapat shared on his Instagram Stories, the actor can be seen lying on a hospital bed with IV fluids attached to his hand. It is unknown why the actor was hospitalised as he hasn't written anything on his post and instead has dropped a couple of emoticons.

(A screengrab from Raqesh's Instagram Stories | Image: Raqesh Bapat/Instagram)

Also, it is unclear whether the actor fell ill during his trip to Dubai where he was on a recent visit. A few days ago, Bapat took to the photo-sharing app to share a picture and used the hashtag "Dubai diaries”, followed by a clapper board emoticon.

Is Raqesh Bapat filming for his next project in Dubai?

On Monday, Raqesh shared a picture on his Instagram handle in which he can be seen posing for the camera with a script and pen. In the caption, he wrote, "Everything in life is writable about if you have the outgoing guts and imagination to improvise."

He used the hashtag, "scripts, screenplay and actor prepares," followed by a clapper board emoticon.

(Raqesh Bapat shared this picture on Monday | Image: Raqesh Bapat/Instagram)

Though the actor has not revealed his location, a few days ago, he shared a mirror selfie and used emoticons hinting that he is working on some project.

Raqesh Bapat hit headlines owing to past relationships

Ever since the actor appeared on a reality show last year, his relationship status has been under scanner. Bapat was earlier married to TV actress Riddhi Dogra and the couple divorced in 2019 after eight years. In 2021, the Tum Bin actor started dating Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty, but parted ways mutually in a year.