Raqesh Bapat On Being Hospitalised: Suddenly Things Turned...

Television actor Raqesh Bapat was recently admitted to the hospital. He took to his social media account to update his fans about the same. And now the 44-year-old has revealed in a video exactly what went wrong with him.

Raqesh Bapat started his career in 1999.

He rose to fame after Tum Bin was released in 2001.

The actor was in Dubai for a shoot recently.

The reason behind Raqesh Bapat’s hospitalization



Earlier today (August 1), Raqesh Bapat posted a short clip, set in a hospital, showing his hand with a drip running and without divulging much, ended his Instagram Story with a few emoticons. This was enough to make his fans concerned.

Some hours later, the actor posted another video detailing precisely what happened to him that resulted in his hospitalization. In the video, he stated, “I am here in Dubai for a shoot, and suddenly things turned bad with the burning heat, and I suffered a sunstroke, which affected my blood pressure. I am currently in the ICU, and I hope to get back to work soon. Thank you for keeping me in your prayers and wishes.”



Raqesh Bapat’s Dubai diaries



On Monday (July 31), Bapat posted an image showing him with a script and pen, and the associating caption stated that he was in Dubai to shoot a project. The caption for the image also read, "Everything in life is writable about if you have the outgoing guts and imagination to improvise."

He hasn’t revealed much about what he is shooting for but Bapat did fall sick due to its outdoor shooting schedule.

The Tum Bin star was last seen in the Marathi language film Sarsenapati Hambirrao in which he played the role of Sarjhah Khan. It was a historical war film that revolved around the military commander of the Maratha empire. Khan not only served Chattrapati Shivaji but also his eldest son Chattrapati Shambhaji. Made on a budget of approximately Rs 10 crore, the film earned RS 18.20 crore.