Raqesh Bapat's Best Casual Looks That Are Perfect For Spring

Raqesh Bapat is widely known for his portrayal of Amar Shah in Tum Bin. He has also appeared in Vrundavan and Savita Damodar Paranjape. Moreover, Bapat is one of the most sought-after actors in the Indian television industry. He has worked in Zee TV’s acclaimed Saat Phere and Qubool Hai, among other soap operas.

Besides his acting career, Raqesh Bapat is also a renowned sculptor. Furthermore, his sartorial choices is worth applause. Therefore, we have compiled some of the Ishq Mein Marjawan actor’s best casual looks.

1. Raqesh Bapat has donned his father’s classic sweater

2. The Gippi actor’s new avatar in a casual tee

3. Acing the semi-formal look with a cool pair of spectacles

4. Raqesh Bapat is rocking the spring look in a comfy jacket over a blue sweatshirt

5. The Tum Bin actor must have been a show stopper in a high neck tee

6. Bapat is slaying the denim over denim look

7. A muffler makes everything perfect

