Raqesh Bapat's Best Casual Looks That Are Perfect For Spring

Television News

Raqesh Bapat is widely known for his role in 'Tum Bin'. Bapat is also known for his style and fashion sense. Here are his best casual looks

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Raqesh Bapat

Raqesh Bapat is widely known for his portrayal of Amar Shah in Tum Bin. He has also appeared in Vrundavan and Savita Damodar Paranjape. Moreover, Bapat is one of the most sought-after actors in the Indian television industry. He has worked in Zee TV’s acclaimed Saat Phere and Qubool Hai, among other soap operas. 

Besides his acting career, Raqesh Bapat is also a renowned sculptor. Furthermore, his sartorial choices is worth applause. Therefore, we have compiled some of the Ishq Mein Marjawan actor’s best casual looks.

 

1. Raqesh Bapat has donned his father’s classic sweater

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RaQeshBapat (@raqeshbapat) on

 

2. The Gippi actor’s new avatar in a casual tee 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RaQeshBapat (@raqeshbapat) on

 

3. Acing the semi-formal look with a cool pair of spectacles 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RaQeshBapat (@raqeshbapat) on

Also read: 'Kundali Bhagya' Tops The List Of Most-watched Television Drama; Leaves Behind 'Naagin 4'

4. Raqesh Bapat is rocking the spring look in a comfy jacket over a blue sweatshirt

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RaQeshBapat (@raqeshbapat) on

 

5. The Tum Bin actor must have been a show stopper in a high neck tee

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RaQeshBapat (@raqeshbapat) on

Also read: Coco Gauff Asks Her Father To Cool Down After Cursing On Live Television; Watch Clip

6. Bapat is slaying the denim over denim look

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RaQeshBapat (@raqeshbapat) on

 

7. A muffler makes everything perfect

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RaQeshBapat (@raqeshbapat) on

Also read: Naagin 4, Patiala Babes And Other New-age Television Shows To Add To Your Watchlist

Also read: Nia Sharma And Other Television Actors Who Changed Their Names To Enter Showbiz

 

 

