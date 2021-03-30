Rashami Desai Adds Newport Beach In California To Her 'bucket List'

Television actor Rashami Desai, who is popularly known for her roles in shows like Uttaran and Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, recently shared a story on her Instagram handle referring to her bucket list. She mentioned that she wants to visit the beach the Instagram post talks about. Take a look at the post and check out fans' reactions.

Rashami Desai adds Newport Beach to her bucket list

Actor Rashami Desai revealed that she wants to visit Newport Beach in California at least once in her lifetime. In the video she shared on her story, one can see the water glowing blue from bioluminescence. It is a unique phenomenon of the beach caused by a reaction within plankton which creates swirls of glowing blue along the beach. Take a look at the video she shared on her Instagram story here.

A sneak peek into Rashami Desai's Instagram

Rashami Desai shared a few pictures from her recent photoshoot. She wore a green co-ord set with a plunged neck top. She paired it with a black blazer with green dollar signs on it. She paired her outfit with a silver chain and nude heels. In her caption, she wrote, "We delight in the beauty of the butterfly, but rarely admit the changes it has gone through to achieve that beauty." She also shared a picture of herself sorting her clothes out. She wore a white shirt and wore it with colourful pyjamas. Rashami wrote, "Being a Girl with the mind, A Woman with an attitude, and A Lady with a class." Take a look at Rashami Desai's photos here.

Rashami Desai's shows

Rashami made her television debut with Raavan in 2006 where she played the role of Mandodari. She rose to fame with her show, Uttaran where she portrayed the role of a rich brat Tapasya aka Tappu. Rashami Desai's shows like Haunted Nights, Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Dil Se Dil Tak and many more garnered her immense fan following. She also participated in several shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4, Farah Ki Daawat, Nach Baliye 7 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6.

