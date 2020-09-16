Bigg Boss 14: Rashami Desai Does NOT Want To Be A Guest Contestant On The Show?

Bigg Boss 14 is one of the most awaited shows of this year. Rumoured contestant lists ranging from Jasmin Bhasin to Naina Singh have also been surfacing recently. There were also rumours doing the rounds that some of the ex-Bigg Boss contestants would be seen as guest contestants on the show. But it seems like Bigg Boss 13 finalist Rashami Desai will not be a part of the same.

Rashami Desai to not be a part of the show

The fans of the actor may surely be disappointed with this news, given her entertaining stint on the show last season. Shehnaaz Gill who was also known as 'Punjab's Katrina Kaif' in the previous season is expected to enter as a guest contestant, creating a considerable hype surrounding the same. Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan have also been approached for the same.

Rashami was approached by the makers to be a part of the show but the Dil Se Dil Tak actor went on to refuse the offer and maintained that she is not willing to enter the house again. A source close to the actor has confirmed to KoiMoi of the same but refused to divulge further details. The actor created quite a buzz for her stint inside the show last season. From her love-hate relationship with Sidharth Shukla, her friendship with Asim Riaz to her complicated relationship with Arhaan Khan, Rashami had managed to grab quite a lot of eyeballs inside the house.

Sidharth Shukla may co-host the show with Salman Khan

Speculations have been doing the rounds surrounding the show that Sidharth, who won the previous season, may also co-host with Salman Khan this time. A source close to Bigg Boss 14 has also revealed to KoiMoi that the show always requires some pace to be created initially. The source further added how the contestants just get used to the overall environment at the beginning and they need some boosting to pump things up. The source went on to say that the makers of this season are thus thinking of ways to kickstart the TRP for the show right from the beginning.

