Rashami Desai Escaping Ordinary With Her 'wild, Free, And Beautiful' Avatar

Rashami Desai has been slaying it with her sizzling avatars on social media. She recently shared yet another glimpse of her spectacular looks and garnered tons of love and appreciation from her fans. She posted a couple of her photos from a photoshoot and mentioned how she was wild, free and beautiful just like a sea.

Rashami Desai escaping ordinary

Rashami Desai recently took to her Instagram handle and posted this adorable photo of herself from one of her photoshoots in which she can be seen sitting and posing for the camera in a mesmerizing blue and golden printed attire along with a pair of off-white stilettos. In the caption, she stated how she could be an odd combination of "really sweet" and "don't mess with me " and mentioned how she was escaping the ordinary.

Rashami Desai also added another glimpse of her photoshoot in which she can be seen in another cool pose flaunting her attire of an oversized shirt along with a pair of elegant palazzos. In the caption, she added how she was being wild, free and beautiful similar to a sea and added how the sea can never be restrained. She then added the names of her outfit designer, stylists, make-up and hair artists.

In this photo, she can be seen in an elegant look and stated how grace always conquers and therefore she was being fearlessly authentic. She then urged the fans to be heroes of their own stories.

The jaw-dropping photos on Rashami Desai’s Instagram delighted fans and she received cute comments from them. Many of the fans took to her photos and mentioned how she looked cute and beautiful while many of them stated how amazing her smile was. Many also mentioned how her feed was looking damn cool after she posted these charming photos of herself. Take a look at some of the cutest comments by fans on Rashami Desai’s photos on Instagram.





Rashami Desai’s TV shows

Some of the popular Rashami Desai’s tv shows include Meet Mila De Rabba, Haunted Nights, Ek Shringaar-Swabhiman, Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, Pari Hoon Main, Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani and many more.

