Rashami Desai Explains Relationship With 'BB15' Fame Umar Riaz; Know What She Said

On Bigg Boss 15, viewers witnessed Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz's great friendship. Even though the two actors claim to be great friends, their fans hoped they were a couple. The actor, on the other hand, recently confirmed her relationship status with Umar Riaz during a Q&A session hosted by Rashami on her Instagram account.

Rashami recently hosted a fan Q&A session, during which she was quizzed on her chemistry with Umar. Rashami was questioned on Instagram if she loved Umar, to which she replied that they are really close friends and nothing is brewing between them.

"No, we're just excellent friends who treat each other like family. I know you all like our link, and we adore you," she said. While addressing the question, she played the popular F.R.I.E.N.D.S. title track in the background.

When #UmRash grooved together

Umar Ria and Rashmi Desai have been internet sensations since they came to the Bigg Boss house. Recently, while talking on his Instagram, Umar shared a video of him dancing with Rashami Desai. The duo could be seen dancing on their heads, shoulders, knees, and toes in the video. One of the fans even demanded both the ex-Bigg boss contestants to appear in a music video together.

Fans of Rashami Desai adore her friendship with Umar Riaz, whom she met in the Bigg Boss 15 house. The two formed a deep friendship, prompting admirers to create a new hashtag in their honour: #UmRash.

The actor is currently starring in the popular TV drama Naagin 6, and her performance has received a lot of positive feedback on social media. Rashami recently hosted a fan Q&A session where she was asked a variety of questions regarding her career.

Rashmi Desai's past love life

The 33-year- old garnered many fans, and she carved out a niche for herself by appearing on a number of reality and television series. However, the Uttaran actor has been observed crying several times recently as a result of her tumultuous love life. In the year 2012, the Uttaran actor married her co-star Nandish Sandhu. But their marriage quickly hit rock bottom, and they split up in 2014 and divorced in 2015.

Actors Laksh Lalwani and Rashami Desai were rumoured to be dating when they met on the sets of Humari Adhuri Kahani. It was said that they were great friends, and that's how their story began. When they were working on the sitcom 'Dil Se Dil Tak,' the actor was reportedly rumoured to have dated late actor Sidhart Shukla.