When Rashami Desai Found A Fan In Kareena Kapoor Khan, Watch Throwback Video

Television News

Rashami Desai, who is creating headlines for her stint in Bigg Boss 13, was hugely appreciated by Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan. Here are all the details

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rashami Desai

Considered as one of the most prominent names of the television industry, Rashami Desai has managed to carve a niche in the hearts of Indian television audiences with her stint on several shows. Apart from being lauded by her fans, Rashami Desai has also managed to leave Bollywood A-lister Kareena Kapoor Khan spell-bound on Colors TV's Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 5. On the show, Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke about her love for Rashami and appreciated the actor’s body of work. 

Also Read | "Bigg Boss 13 Has No Content & Is Just For Fun", Says Season 4 Winner Shweta Tiwari

Kareena Kapoor Khan speaks about Rashami Desai

Famous for her performance in Uttaran, Rashami Desai has been in the television industry for the last 16 years and has a huge frame of work. From appearing in reality shows to television operas, Rashami Desai has been a part of several interesting projects throughout her career.

Rashmi Desai had also participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 5 where she stood at the first runner-up position. For a special promotional episode, the makers had roped in Kareena Kapoor Khan as a chief guest. The contestants of the show managed to put their best dance foot forward to pay an ode to Kareena's journey in Bollywood. However, Rashami's performance stood out, as the actor seemingly impressed the judges and the Bollywood diva with her killer moves. Amazed by Rashsami Desai’s performance, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that she has been a fan of the actor for a long time.

Much to Rashami’s surprise, Kareena Kapoor added that her mother, veteran actor Babita, too, has been following her work and enjoyed her performance in Uttaran. Take a look at the video:

Also Read | Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill: Who Is The Potential Bigg Boss 13 Winner?

Also Read | Asim Riaz's Journey From 'vanilla' Boy To 'Angry Young Man' In 'Bigg Boss 13'

Fans pour love on Rashami Desai:

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill’s Father On Sidharth Shukla's Relationship With His Daughter

Image Source: Poonam Damania Instagram and Rashami Desai Instagram

 

 

