Rashami Desai Says It Is 'insulting' To Categorise Television Actors To Specific Medium

Actor Rashami Desai who is known for her work in several popular shows and movies, in a recent interview, talked about the ground reality of the television industry. She believes that influential people get better projects and the way the industry of cinema works is at times humiliating. In her opinion, the lines between the mediums are now blurring but some people still distinguish television actors from Bollywood actors.

Rashami Desai talks about ground reality of Indian cinema industry

Rashami Desai in an interview with HT said that she feels bad when people categorise her as a television actor. She added that people ignore her work at their convenience and comfort. Furthermore, she said that just because she is a television actor, a lot of people ignore her good work and the projects she has done with good people.

On expressing the biases that exist against the actor that belong to the television industry, Rashami said that there are people who give chance to newcomers but they don't give a chance to television actors. She even added that it is humiliating and insulting to put actors in a category and not allow them to explore new mediums. Furthermore, she said that influential people get better projects whereas television actors are just ignored.

Rashami Desai has been a part of several Hindi, Bhojpuri, and Gujarati films. Rashami then continued talking about the differentiation done between actors of television and Bollywood. She said that people belonging to the television industry do not respect TV actors so much and when a Bollywood actor arrives, the preference is given only to them. She added that at times she has to demand certain things in life and people do it, however, in the television industry people have respect but they don't demand it.

Furthermore, she said that very few actors have been successful in both TV and Bollywood. She then expressed her feelings about being a part of Bollywood. She said that being a part of Bollywood is very different and sometimes we have to be very patient because at times a project can get called off at the last moment or you might get replaced suddenly. She then expressed her appreciation for the actors who easily switched from television to movies. In the end, she said that she is happy that people are now a bit more open about taking television actors in web series and movies.

Image Credits: Rashami Desai's Instagram