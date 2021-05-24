Rashami Desai Shares An Unseen Black & White Pic Of Her 'maa' From Her Younger Days; View

Television actor Rashami Desai took to Instagram on Monday, May 24, 2021, to share a throwback monochrome picture of her mother that is truly unmissable. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans have gone on to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rashami Desai shared a sweet picture of her mother Rasila Ajay Desai that is too cute to miss. In the black and white picture, Rasila can be seen striking a simple pose and is all smiles for the camera. She donned a saree with an elaborate border. Desai completed her look with maang tika, choker, bangles, watch and opted for a braided hairdo along with gajra, well-done brows and minimal makeup. Along with the picture, Rashami wrote, “#maa #everything #world #rashamidesai #rashamians #rashamianskimaa #😄❤️ #immagical”. Take a look at the post below.

Netizens react to Rashmi's post

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things nice. Some of the users commented on how lovely her mother looked, while some were all gaga on the post. One of the users wrote, “Stunning and royal”. Another user wrote, “Isse behtar kuch nahi”. Some users also commented with many happy emojis. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Apart from this picture, the actor goes on to share several pictures, videos, stories, and more giving fans a glimpse of her personal and professional life. The actor revealed the "safest place on Earth" in a post. She shared an Instagram post on her stories revealing the safest place to flee to. In the photo, the daughter is sleeping while tightly hugging her mother. “We grow up, but some things never change,” the post added. The note continued, “Still the most safest and warm place on Earth”. Take a look at Rashami Desai's Instagram post below.

Meanwhile, Rashami Desai will now collaborate with Rahul Vaidya for his upcoming music video. Rahul Vaidya took to Instagram to share a teaser video of their upcoming collaboration and fans can’t stop gushing over it. The upcoming music video is the cover of Kinna Sona song from the movie Bhaag Johnny. Written by Amitabh Verma, the original track was crooned by Sunil Kamath. Take a look at the teaser below.

Image: Rashami Desai Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.