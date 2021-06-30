Rashami Desai Shares Glimpse Of Her Workout Session, Fans Say 'killing It'

Actor Rashami Desai is very active on social media and keeps her fans entertained by interacting with them. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a workout session with her fans. In almost a minute video, Rashami can be seen doing various exercises.

Rashami Desai shares a clip of her workout session

Rashami Desai took to Instagram to share a workout session video with her fans. In the video, Rashami can be seen doing various exercises like arms stretching, cross dumbbell stretch, and several others. In the caption, she used hashtags like ‘It’s all magical’ and ‘Rhythmic Rashami’. Check out her video below.



Netizens showered immense love on Rashami Desai’s post. Several netizens praised that she is doing absolutely amazing workout while several others expressed their love with emojis. Check out some of the comments below.

Rashami Desai’s social media presence

Rashami Desai is very active on Instagram and keeps her fans updated about her daily life. Recently, she shared a photo of with her mother on the occasion of Father’s Day. She added a beautiful caption with her post and said, "Happy Fathers Day. To all the single mothers who had to fill the roles of both parents! More power to them." Take a look at her post below.

Rashami Desai on the work front

Rashami Desai is currently working on her first digital web series project called Tandoor. She will play a pivotal role in the show along with actor Tanuj Virwani. The show is slated to release later this year. Tandoor is touted to be an investigative thriller about a married couple whose life takes an unexpected turn after a murder. Rashami will play the role of an aspiring politician in the show. Recently, she even featured in Rahul Vaidya’s cover of the song Kinna Sona. Rashami made her debut in Bollywood with the movie Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke. She essayed the role of Sheetal in the movie. Rashami was last seen in the television show Naagin 4: Bhaagya Ka Zehareela Khel. She even played a crucial role in Doordarshan’s comedy show Chalo Saaf Karein.

IMAGE: RASHAMI DESAI'S INSTAGRAM

