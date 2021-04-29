Rashami Desai Shares Glimpses Of Bag Full Of Gifts She Received From An 'unknown Sender'

On April 29, 2021, Rashami Desai took to her official Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of a bag full of gifts she received recently. In the video, one can see she has received a goodie bag containing several packets of cookies, Lord Ganesha's idol, dried cranberries, among other things. Giving a sneak peek into her gift, the television actor expressed her gratitude to the 'unknown sender'.

Rashami Desai gives a sneak-peek into a gift she received

Rashami is an active Instagram user as she constantly treats her fans with snaps from her personal as well as professional life. Sharing the snippets of the goodies she received recently, Rashami wrote, "'#UnknownSender' Thank you for your love" with a red heart. The popular actor seemed happy by receiving such a bag full of gifts and couldn't resist sharing it with her fans and followers.

Meanwhile, recently, the actor has been sharing snaps from her latest photoshoot. Rashami dropped several monochrome pictures from her latest photoshoot. In the picture, she can be seen sporting a black bralette which she paired with black tight shorts. She went for subtle makeup and has curled up her long hair. She has kept her messy hair open. One can see her striking various poses and expressions and looking into the camera confidently while posing. In several snaps, she can be seen flashing her faded smile as she enjoyed the photoshoot.

As soon as Rashami Desai's photos were up on the internet, many of her fans and followers also rushed to compliment her beauty. Several celebrities also took the opportunity to drop positive comments. Photographer Amit Khanna commented, "cute as always" and dropped red hearts. Rajeev Paul wrote, "Ye ladki kaisa bhi face bana ke photo daale..likes hazaaro .. uffffff (This girl can attract thousands of likes just by making different expressions)". Several fans called her 'beautiful', 'cute', 'pretty' and 'stunning', while a few of them simply dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

Rashami Desai, who made her acting debut with the Hindi flick Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke in 2004, has appeared in many popular television shows. The list of popular Rashami Desai's shows includes Raavan, Pari Hoon Main, Uttaran, Savdhaan India, Farah Ki Daawat, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, and many more. She was last seen in Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel in 2020.

Image Source: Rashami Desai's Instagram

