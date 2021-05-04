Rashami Desai Shares Post Revealing The 'safest And Most Warm Place On Earth'

Television actor Rashami Desai took to Instagram on Tuesday, May 04, 2021, to share a post revealing the ‘safest space on earth’. The actor shared an Instagram post on her stories that revealed the safest place that one can run to. In the picture, the daughter can be seen hugging her mother tight and sleeping. The post also read, “We grow up but some things never change”. The note continued, “Still the most safest and warm place on Earth”. Take a look at Rashami Desai's Instagram post below.

Rashami Desai is an avid Instagram user as she constantly treats her fans with snaps from her professional as well as personal life. Rashami Desai recently took to Instagram to share a photo of a bag full of gifts she had recently received. In the video, she is shown receiving a goodie bag containing several packets of cookies, Lord Ganesha's idol, dried cranberries, and other items. The television actor expressed her gratitude to the 'unknown sender' by providing a sneak peek into her gift.

Along with the post, Rashami wrote, "'#UnknownSender' Thank you for your love" with a red heart. The popular actor appeared pleased to receive such a generous gift bag and couldn't help but share it with her fans and followers. Take a look.

Meanwhile, the actor has recently been sharing photos from her most recent photoshoot. In the photo, she is wearing a black bralette with black tight shorts. She opted for subtle makeup and has curled up her long hair and given it a messy look. The actor can be seen striking various poses and expressions, as well as confidently looking into the camera while posing. She can be seen in several photos flashing her faded smile as she enjoyed the photoshoot.

Many of Rashami Desai's fans and followers rushed to compliment her beauty as soon as her photos were posted on the internet. Several celebrities also took advantage of the opportunity to make positive remarks. Photographer Amit Khanna commented, "cute as always" along with red hearts. Rajeev Paul wrote, "Ye ladki kaisa bhi face bana ke photo daale..likes hazaaro .. uffffff (This girl can attract thousands of likes just by making different expressions)". Take a look at Rashami Desai's photos below.

Image Source: Rashami Desai Instagram

