Rashami Desai Slays With "Naagin" Earrings And Blazer In Recent Photoshoot

After winning hearts in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 13, the beautiful Rashami Desai recently became a part of Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 4. The actor played the role of Shalakha for a short time but left the fans in awe of her incredible performance. While the season already came to an end a while back, it seems like Rashami still can’t get over the Naagin fever.

A few hours back on September 7, 2020, Rashami shared bold pictures in which she was seen sporting earrings shaped like snakes, and she looks drop-dead gorgeous on it. Captioning her IG post, the actor wrote, “Some girls are just born with sparkles in their veins”. Take a look at Rashami Desai’s post below which has received more than 200k likes in just 24 hours.

Fans reaction on Rashami’s post

As soon as the actor shared her glamorous pictures, many of her fans started commenting on her post. Saraswatichandra fame Shiny Doshi posted heart eyes emojis, while Delhii Heights actor Sakshi Gulati commented, “Stunning as always”. Moreover, her Naagin co-star Nia Sharma wrote, “Snakkkeeee hangover”. Take a look at the comments below.

Rashami Desai’s outfit

Rashami Desai picked an off-white blazer dress with an asymmetrical hem and plunging neckline for her recent photoshoot. The actor further paired her outfit with a braided hairdo, snake-shaped earrings and golden pumps. She completed her looks with a pair of strappy heels that looked simply astounding.

On the work front

On the work front, soon after Bigg Boss 13 went off-air, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor was signed up for Naagin 4 to play the character of Mrs Parikh in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural drama series. After Jasmin Bhasin and Sayanatani Ghosh made an exit from the daily soap, fans were very excited to see Rashami Desai playing the character of a Naagin (snake) for the first time ever on the show. However, Naagin 4, which also cast Nia Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, and Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead roles, went off-air soon after Rashami joined the show, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Image Credit: Rashami Desai IG)

