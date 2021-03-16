Rashami Desai Talks About Being Body-shamed, Reveals It Doesn't Affect Her Much Now

Rashami Desai has become a household name ever since her portrayal of Tapasya's character in the hit show Uttaran. The actor, who was last seen in Naagin, opened up about a lot of topics in a recent interview including her divorce from Nandish Sandhu, being referred to as a television actor, and more. The actor also spoke about the amount of body-shaming she had to face and here is everything you need to know about it.

Rashami Desai's latest interview

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, popular television star Rashami Desai spoke at length about the body-shaming she faced in her career. The interviewer quizzed Rashami asking if she has ever been a victim of body-shaming to which she replied that she has been and still is. On asked if she gets affected by the body-shaming remarks, Desai stated that it did affect her but only till the time she was 26-27 and not anymore. She also feels that everything revolves around the projects she takes up and that her aim is different and she is working towards it.

She also said that even though the mean comments don't affect her now, they still are registered somewhere in her mind. The interviewer further questioned her asking if any of these comments come from industry insiders to which the Dil Se Dil Tak actor revealed that her friends do talk about it. Desai gave an example and explained that she had been only eating and travelling the last month since it was her birthday and she did eat to her heart's content and also stated that it is okay to cheat once in a while since she knew she would have to get back to routine once she was back in the city.

Rashami Desai's work

Though Rashami Desai made her debut in the year 2004 with a film titled Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke, she rose to prominence with her portrayal of Tapasya Rathore in Uttaran and Shorvari Parth Bhanushali in Dil Se Dil Tak. Desai has also been a part of several reality shows including Zara Nachke Dikha, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, and Nach Baliye. Considered to be one of the highest-paid television actors in India, Rashami was last seen in the popular show Naagin and will also be a part of an upcoming web-series titled Tandoor.

