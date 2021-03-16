Rashami Desai Talks About Her Divorce, Says 'there Was A Sense Of Numbness In Me'

Rashami Desai is one of the most popular faces in the Indian television industry. In a recent interview, the Uttaran star opened up about her divorce with Nandish Sandhu, being body-shamed and being referred to as a television actor. A lot of fans wish to know about Rashami Desai's relationship, and in this interview, she revealed about her much-talked-about divorce.

Rashami Desai's divorce with Nandish Sandhu

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Naagin actor Rashami Desai opened up about her very public divorce from her Uttaran co-actor Nandish Sandhu. The interviewer questioned Rashami about her relationship and also stated that women are more judged when it comes to getting divorced and that the label and tag of a 'divorcee' is more attached to women than men. Desai stated that during that time, she was going through a lot mentally and emotionally and the whole process was really stressful for her. She further stated that she wasn't feeling like herself and was mimicking somebody she was not. She also didn't let anyone know her emotional or mental state and pretended to be okay through it all.

Talking more about that phase, she said that she has always been very vocal and upfront about things but that phase of hers made people around her doubt her. She also explained that a divorce is a private matter between two people and so there is no point of any judgement coming from other people other than the two going through with it. Rashami spoke about how her well-wishers and people she knows still talk about it but she believes that there is no point in talking about something that happened in 2017.

The interviewer further quizzed her about all the judgements she came across during her divorce, to which Desai replied that her character, behaviour, the way she talked and basically everything she was doing was under constant judgement. She also added that there was a sense of numbness in her, because of which she stayed silent most of the time. The Uttaran actor also said that nobody understood her depression or took care of her and though she didn't expect people to be there of her, her only motive was to be accepted the way she was at that time.

