Rashami Desai, Umar Riaz, Neha Bhasin Groove To 'Pushpa' Song 'Oo Antava'; Watch

Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise was released in December last year and garnered widespread success. Apart from the action, plot and performances of the lead cast, the movie also grabbed attention for Samantha Ruth Prabhu's item number 'Oo Antava'. Recently, Bigg Boss 15 contestants, Rashami Desai, Neha Bhasin, Umar Riaz and Rajiv Adatia were seen grooving to the hit song.

Rashami Desai drops dance video on 'Oo Antava'

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rashami Desai dropped a video in which she could be seen grooving to the song, Oo Antava, along with her friends. The video begins with Rashami Desai dancing to the beats of Oo Antava with Umar Riaz. The clip also features Neha Bhasin and Rajiv Adatia. Neha Bhasin is also seen doing some stunning moves on the song. Rashami captioned the post, "We are better than u @rajivadatia🦧 & @umarriazz91 🦦 What u have to say…. @nehabhasin4u 💃". Rajiv Adatia commented on the post, "Ummmmm no we are @umarriazz91 are the best!!! Hahaha".

Fans react Rashami Desai, Umar Riaz, Neha Bhasin & Rajiv's dance moves

In the video, Rashami can be seen donning a white and green mini flared dress, while Neha Bhasin looked beautiful in a sheer top with green pants. Umar Riaz looked dotting as he opted for a striped shirt and a pair of denim jeans, while Rajiv wore a printed shirt with pants. Fans enjoyed the video and the actor's comments section is a witness to it. A fan commented, "Rashami & Umar yaar❤️😍", another one wrote, "This squaddd has gone crazyyy!!!!!". Others wrote, "My fav grp of all time ❤️❤️🧿🧿," Many fans even dropped fire and heart emojis as a reaction to Rashami Desai, Umar Riaz, Neha Bhasin's crazy dance moves.

Rashami Desai has been spending a lot of time with her Big Boss 15 friends. Recently, she posted some pictures with Umar Riaz and Rajiv Adatia on Instagram. The pics featured the trio in a black and white ensemble as they pose for a selfie. In the first picture, they could be seen smiling, while in the second, the trio posed for goofy photos.

(Image: Instagram/@umarriazz91)