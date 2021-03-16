Rashami Desai Wants To Be Called An 'actress', Not Be Labelled As A TV Actor

Rashami Desai has made a name for herself ever since she stepped into the entertainment industry in the year 2004. The actor, who shot to fame with her character of Tapasya Rathore in Uttaran and Shorvari Parth Bhanushali in Dil Se Dil Tak, recently appeared in an interview where she spoke at length about several topics, both personal and professional. Desai also opened up about the class divide that exists between the Indian TV actors and film personalities.

Rashami Desai's take on the class divide between film and television actors

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Naagin actor Rashami Desai talked about several issues including her divorce, being body-shamed, depression among others. She also shed light on the class divide between Indian TV actors and film actors today. The interviewer asked his question regarding the divide by stating that a lot of actors, who have done TV shows have raised it as an issue that whenever they try to do films, they are judged and that there's an existing class divide. When asked if Rashami has ever faced anything similar, the actor replied by saying that television actors are often asked about their roles and questioned the fact that how can one person play the same role over and over again every day.

Rashami stated that people shouldn't jump to conclusions and judge somebody about their work when they themselves haven't seen or experienced it ever. She further explained that she wants to be referred to as an 'actress' and not be labelled as a TV actress. Rashami also said that once a TV character gets accepted by the audience, the makers won't change it because then people start connecting with those characters on a personal level and they become a part of the audiences' life.

Rashami Desai's TV Shows

Desai made her film debut in the year 2004 with Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke and later transitioned to television with the 2006 serial titled Ravan. The actor gained massive popularity among audiences for her role of Tapasya Rathore in Uttaran and went on to impress the viewers with her acting prowess in Dil Se Dil Tak opposite Sidharth Shukla. Her other popular serials include Meet Mila De Rabba, Adhuri Kahaani Hamari, Pari Hoon Main, Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel among others. She also has been a part of several reality shows like Zara Nachke Dikha, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, and Nach Baliye.

Image Credits: Rashami Desai Official Instagram Account