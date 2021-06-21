Rasika Dugal's Hilarious Take On World Yoga Day Has Fans Saying 'this Is Real Yoga'

World Yoga Day, which falls on June 21, i.e. today, was celebrated by many people from across the globe. Rasika Dugal was one of the celebrities who also chose to celebrate it but added her own little twist of humour to it. She posted a compilation video of 10 different photos while talking about how they were the ‘10 asanas’ to be practised to get onto the yoga mat. This unique take by the Delhi Crime actor clearly entertained her followers, as one of them even confirmed how what she did in those photos was ‘real yoga’ while some others cracked up about it.

Rasika Dugal's unique, funny take on Yoga

In the compilation, Rasika Dugal is seen sitting on the floor and looking at her yoga mat from various angles in the first five photos. She then finally picks it up and spreads it out on the floor, only to go ahead and just sit on it again, as she already was, before. She starts off the caption by saying, “10 asanas to get you on the mat. Tried and tested daily.” “The rest... as they say... will follow and flow,” she concluded while wishing everyone a Happy International Yoga Day.

Fans agree with the actor as they laugh away

Rasika Dugal's Instagram followers seemed to be very impressed with her sense of humour. One of the comments that the Mirzapur fame received on her sarcastic video was from a fan agreeing with her. “This is real yoga,” she said in her comment. Countless others could not help but simply laugh about this hilariously lazy take on yoga that was highlighted in the video.

Rasika's struggles with workout motivation in another hilarious post

Rasika Dugal’s videos and other posts, on social media platforms, are received very well by her fans and followers. Not too long ago, she had posted something about exercising with a very similar take as this. With her yoga mat laid out in front of her, Dugal was seen sitting on a bench right opposite, in the photo. Her caption revealed her lack of motivation in a rather humorous tone. It read, “Monday no motivation. Does staring hard at the mat qualify as a workout?”

Image: Rasika Dugal Instagram

