Ratan Raajputh On Unpleasant Experience During Audition: The Director Should Not...

Ratan Raajputh became a household name with her work the popular TV show Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo. She has been away from the industry for a while. Now, she is back in the limelight. In a recent interview, she opened up about how she was nearly "trapped in a C-grade film".

3 things you need to know

Ratan Raajputh made her acting debut with Raavan (2006).

The actress was last seen in Santoshi Maa - Sunayein Vrat Kathayein (2020).

During the same interview, the actress opened up about her auto-immune disease.

Ratan Raajputh opens up on casting couch incident

Speaking to Pinkvilla, the actress revealed she went for an audition around 2007, which took a surprising turn. She said that a well-known director and other known faces from the industry were present there to take her audition. On seeing them, she felt "nervous" and "suspicious," but still went ahead. The coordinator, who was present at the set, praised her performance and offered her a cold drink.

Ratan continued that she refused to take the beverage but the coordinator "repeatedly insisted". She eventually had the cold drink. On seeing her drink the cold drink, the coordinator asked her to come for a second round of the auditions. The actress, who was feeling dizzy after consuming the cold drink, went back home..

(Ratan Raajputh revealed that the big director still works in the industry | Image: Ratan Raajputh/Instagram)

However, the same day, the coordinator called her for the second audition. He asked her to come to Mhada, 4 Bungalows in Mumbai. To ensure her safety, the actress asked her brother to accompany her to the auditions. When she reached the venue, the actress was shocked to see a bed in the audition room. Seeing this, the actress and her brother left the place.

Ratan Raajputh on the big director present during the audition

The actress said that there is a hidden industry that produced C-grade films, and she hadn't left the place on time, her private videos would have been circulated on the internet.

“These people have a gang, and there’s also a big director, and everything is happening around him. I don’t know what this big director was doing there and what was his involvement, but I feel personally he shouldn’t have been there," she added.

The actress added that the director is still working in the industry.