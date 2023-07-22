Ratan Raajputh Opens Up On Battling Autoimmune Disorder: Couldn't Face...

Ratan Raajputh, who is known for her role as Laali in Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, has been away from the television industry for a few years. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about the reason behind her absence. She revealed that she was diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder.

Ratan Raajputh made her acting debut with Raavan (2006).

She was last seen in Santoshi Maa - Sunayein Vrat Kathayein (2020).

Ratan Raajputh on her autoimmune disorder

Speaking to Pinkvilla, the actress opened up about her absence from television and revealed that she was diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder. She added that it affected her eyes and nearly made her lose her vision. Opening up about her struggles, the actress said that she had difficulty facing the sunlight and used to wear sunglasses at all times.

Ratan Raajputh on why she didn't talk about her autoimmune disorder

The Mahabharata actress said that she feared people would not give her work if she informed them about her condition. She revealed that being an actor one often does not know what to hide and what to be frank about.

(The actress revealed that this autoimmune disorder happens to one in a million | Image: Ratan Raajputh/Instagram)

"If I tell them, I can't face light, then maybe people will think that Ratan can never face the light."

When will Ratan Raajputh return to television?

In the same interview, the actress revealed that by the end of this December, she would wrap up all her personal commitments and return to work. The actress was last seen in a mythological TV show Santoshi Maa - Sunayein Vrat Kathayein (2020). The actress is yet to announce her next project.