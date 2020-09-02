Ratan Rajput To Make A Comeback On TV With 'Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein'

TV personality Ratan Rajput is all set to enter Gracy Singh's show Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein. The latter will be portraying the role of Santoshi Maa's 'ansh' on the high voltage drama show. Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein is a mythological TV series which premiered in January this year. The show also stars Gracy Singh, Tanvi Dogra, Ashish Kadian, Sara Khan and Seema Mishra. With the circumstances taking a dramatic turn, Gracy Singh will be making an electrifying entry on the Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein.

Rata Rajput makes a comeback on Tv with Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein

Ratan Rajput will be making comeback on TV after a long break. Speaking about her role as Santoshi, the actor shared that It is a homecoming for her, as she returns to TV after a gap of two years. She's happy and excited to return to television once again and looks forward to working in Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein. Ratan Rajput said that she has reached so far because of the love and affection her audience gave her. She said that it will be interesting to see wrath unleash as Maa gets angry when she sees her bhakt, Swati, face injustice. As Maa gets angry Santoshi- Ratan Rajput will be formed out of her 'Ansh'.

In the forthcoming episodes, Santoshi Maa will be coming down on earth to help Swati, to get justice and punish those responsible for her situation. In the forthcoming episodes, she will have two forms, one of a Devi and that of a human. The current storyline follows the wedding preparations of Indresh and Dr Nidhi. Devi Paulomi has managed to bring Indresh and Dr Nidhi close during the matrimony, through her evil tactics. Swati, on the other hand, is determined to fight it out and has faith in Santoshi Maa, to help and support her throughout the situation.

(With Inputs from a PR Agency)

