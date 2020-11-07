Rati Pandey Says 'playing Mythological Character Is Very Different From Other Daily Soaps'

An actor’s life mainly consists of switching on and off from reel to real life and at the same time convincingly portraying their characters in front of the camera. It does take a lot of effort to get into the skin of the character. This process goes up by another level when they have to play a mythological character.

Rati Pandey shares about playing mythological characters on TV

Rati Pandey, who will be soon seen in Dangal’s Devi Aadi Parashakti as Goddess Devi shared her experience of preparing for the role and what all she does to keep the character authentic. She said that playing mythological characters is very different as compared to regular daily soaps. For Rati Pandey, perfecting the language was a little difficult and she did her best to deliver the dialogues as expected of the makers of the show.

Rati Pandey shared that she would read and practice the dialogues before going on sets. She also made sure that she only ate vegetarian food once she was on set with her costume on. She said it was very important to her and like a sign of respect to her character. Rati Pandey said that the show has always been important to her from the time it went on air. She has turned into a spiritual person ever since she has been associated with the show. Rati has learnt a lot as an actor and a person and has also understood the power of almighty, the reason behind praying and the sole existence of the power.

The television actor added that these things hold more importance for her because of the ups and downs she had faced during the lockdown. She was eagerly waiting for the show to on-air again and she is quite surprised and happy to know that Devi Aadi Parashakti started airing after Dusshera. Rati Pandey worships Goddess Durga and says that the show has helped her understand and learn a lot of things about herself and life. She added that the show helped her understand and rectify the mistakes she had made in her past.

With Inputs from PR

