Rati Pandey Shares BTS Photos With Team 'Shaadi Mubarak' From 'Pink & Blue' Day

Actor Rati Pandey recently shared some BTS glimpses from the sets of her soap opera, Shaadi Mubarak. Yesterday, the Hitler Didi star took to her Instagram handle to post a streak of pictures with the entire cast and crew of the Star Plus show and boasted about their "teamwork" as they observed "#pinkblueday" on Shaadi Mubarak's sets. In the BTS pictures shared by Rati, all the guy team members of the show are seen dressed in blue outfits whereas all the girl team members sported pink outfits.

Also Read | John Abraham Shoots Action Sequences On 'Attack' Sets, Says 'doing What I Do Best'

Rati gives fans a sneak peek into Shaadi Mubarak's cast and crew's "BTS fun"

Rati Pandey, who took up the role of Preeti Jindal in Shaadi Mubarak after Rajshree Thakur's exit from the show, often shares BTS moments from the sets of the popular Star Plus show on her Instagram handle. Similarly, on Monday, i.e. February 9, 2021, the 38-year-old gave fans a peek into the BTS fun among the cast and crew of the daily soap on Instagram. In the streak of pictures shared by her, team Shaadi Mubarak flaunted their "teamwork" as they showed up on the sets in matching outfits.

Also Read | Pearl V Puri And Nikki Sharma's BTS Pictures From Brahmarakshas 2 Sets Revealed

While most of the men rocked different shades of blue, the women posed for the camera in pink outfits. Posting the pictures on her IG handle, Rati wrote, "Collaboration of pink and blue... now that’s what we call teamwork #teamshadimubarak #pinkandblue #btsfun #happyfaces #pinkblueday (sic)".

Check out Rati Pandey's Instagram post below:

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal And Manushi Chhillar Snapped Shooting At Maheshwar Ghat; See Pictures

About 'Shaadi Mubarak'

Shashi Mittal's Shaadi Mubarak aired its first episode on Star Plus on August 24, 2020, and has aired a total of 146 episodes till date. The daily soap has director Ashish Srivastava at its helm while its lead cast boasts of Rati Pandey and Manav Gohil. However, before Rati, Preeti's role was originally essayed by Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar actor, Rajshree Thakur. For the unversed, Shaadi Mubarak's plot revolves around the life of a middle-aged woman, Preeti (Rati Pandey), who struggles to find her own identity after devoting several years of her life to her family. The soap opera airs from Monday to Saturday at 7:30 PM.

Also Read | 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Actor Ayesha Singh Injures Knee On Sets; Shares Glimpse

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.