Rati Pandey Shares Her First Reels Video, Fans And Friends Drop Loving Reactions

Rati Pandey is elated as she shared her very first Instagram Reels video where she is seen grooving to the theme song of the web series Scam 1992. The actor is receiving fun reactions from fans and friends as they see the short video.

Rati Pandey shares her very first Instagram Reels

Actor Rati Pandey is quite excited as she shares her very first Instagram reels on her handle. The actor wore a black ensemble, that she topped off with an off – white jacket and sunglasses. Her hair was left open, and she wore open-toe flats for footwear. Pandey was seen walking in an alley and sending a flying kiss towards the camera.

For the caption, Rati wrote, “My first reel...it's a scam” and added the hashtags #reels #streetstyle #instadaily and #offscreenmode along with it. She called it a scam as the music she walked to was the opening theme song of the recent web series, Scam 1992 - The Harshad Mehta Story. The post has received over 7.8k likes so far with major love in the comments for the actor, take a look at some of them.

Rati Pandey on the work front

The actor is currently seen playing the role of Preeti Jindal Tibrewal after she replaced actor Rajshree Thakur in the show Shaadi Mubarak. She stars as the business partner and later wife of Keertan Tibrewal, played by actor Manav Gohil. The show follows the lives of two people in their forties who start a wedding planning business after one of them needs to find a purpose in life and the other needs to become self-sufficient.

Prior to this, the actor was seen playing the role of Goddess Saraswati in the show Devi on Dangal TV and the role of Princess Devyani in the show Tenali Rama. She was also seen playing the role of Queen Anusuya in the show Porus and the role of Vidya in the show Divya Drishti. In 2016, she returned to TV after a two-year-long sabbatical and played the role of Komal in the show Begusarai.

