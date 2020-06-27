Rati Pandey On Resuming Shoot For 'Devi Aadi Parashakti': 'It Was A Task Initially'

After the whole country went under the lockdown due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, all the actors are getting back to work now. After a nearly four-month restriction, things are slowly looking at picking up the pace. Amid this, Devi Aadi Parashakti became the first mythological show to go back on floors. Recently, actor Rati Pandey opened up about it and revealed that getting back to the set was a task initially.

Rati Pandey on resuming shoot for 'Devi Aadi Parashakti'

Abiding by the government's guideline, actor Rati Pandey had started to do her own make-up to adjust to the new normal on the sets. Talking about the current track of playing the role of Goddess Parvati, Rati Pandey said that since they are doing the wedding scene, the costume for her is heavy and the climate being hot is only adding to the difficulty. She further added that the costume along with the mask is making the shoot uncomfortable for her. Moreover, all this, while the team was on a sabbatical mode, getting back to shoot was a task initially but she is sure they will settle into this new way of life very soon.

In her further conversation, Rati added, she felt good to have started working again. She revealed that ever since she started shooting, the production team has been on their toes, as far as the sanitation and safety of the team is concerned. Giving an insight into the set, she added that the crew is wearing masks and face shields. Rati informed that a team is checking the temperature and blood pressure of everyone at regular intervals. And, the personal cars of the actors were sanitized.

Meanwhile, sharing his experience, Tarun Khanna said that the producers are taking good care and ensured that a doctor visits every team member's room twice a day to get their temperature and pulse checked and also before they come in for the shoot. Right outside their studio, the cast and crew are made to go through a sanitization tunnel after which their temperatures are checked again. Adding further, Tarun said that this is the first time he has been away from the camera for this long.

